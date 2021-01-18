“I Will Reposition NDLEA” – Marwa

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig Gen Mohammed Marwa (retd.) has promised to overhaul and reposition the agency for better performance.

He said this while resuming at the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the overhauling and expansion would be in line with the recommendations of the Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse, which was constituted to research ways drug abuse in the country can be eliminated.

Marwa said it would also be within the existing financial constraints, and the authorisation of the appropriate superior authorities.

He added that the drug users in the country are well over 15 million people, across all ages.

The DG who said drug use had eaten very deeply into the social fabric as every community in Nigeria is affected added that it was the responsibility of the NDLEA to check the problem.

His words, “Together, by the grace of God, we will resuscitate and reposition NDLEA to full active life, to be effective, respected, and feared by concerned criminals”.

“Nigeria is the only country we have, we cannot fold our arms. We can, will, and must eliminate the drug scourge”.