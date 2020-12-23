I Will Soon Take Over As Ondo Governor – Jegede

By Seun Adeuyi

Eyitayo Jegede, Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the October 10, 2020 gubernatorial election in Ondo State, on Tuesday, boasted that he would soon become the governor of the state.

Jegede made this known in Akure, on Tuesday, during the inauguration of the newly-reconstructed Secretariat of the PDP in the state.

He said his petition before the election tribunal currently sitting in the state were enough to send All Progressive Congress (APC) packing from the state.

The secretariat was razed by hoodlums two months ago during the protests against police brutality with the secretariat rebuilt within eight weeks single-handedly by a former governorship aspirant of the party, Godday Erewa.

Jegede, who lost the poll to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, claimed that the APC was already jittery of losing in the court.

His words, “The APC in the state is jittery and we shall take over soon.”