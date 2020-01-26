‘I won’t be APC national chairman who can’t win polling unit’, says Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progress Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said that he can’t leave the local politics in Edo state because he doesn’t want to be a national chairman who can’t win any election.

Oshiomhole stated on Saturday in Auchi, Etsako West local government of Edo state during a unification rally to receive decampees from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo North Senatoral District.

He said the rally had reinforced his confidence in wining the forthcoming Edo state governorship election for the APC, adding that, with the decampees, no one is left in PDP in Edo North.

“Some people asked me why I am playing local politics as a national chairman and I told them that every politics is local. I don’t want to be an Abuja political who cannot win his poling unit, local government and state in election.

“I don’t want to be an Abuja politician because I am a national chairman and on the day of election, I can’t win my unit.

“I don’t want to be a chairman who campaign and win election in other states and on election day I can’t win my unit, ward, house of assembly member and national assembly member. If I don’t win my place, how will I deliver the president and how will I be a useful national chairman,” he said.

“So I will play national politics and I will also play unit, ward, local government and state politics because if you are disconnected with local politics you are not going anywhere in politics,” he said.