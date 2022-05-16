Iadore Model Agency to Host MISS AND MRS FACE OF DUBAI pageant

By : Arshad Farooq Butt

Iadore Model Agency is going to organize MISS AND MRS FACE OF DUBAI International beauty pageant powered by DYine Entertainments.

A pageantry with the theme “Face of Dubai International Beauty Pageant 2022” , is set to host its First edition of the pageant as finals on June 19th of 2022.

According to the details, Iadore Model Agency is Launching Face of Dubai beauty Pageant and Iadore international Fashion and Business Magazine (A Luxury Magazine for Entrepreneurs, Artists, Influencers and Professional Models around the globe )

Iadore Model Agency ( Introduction )

Iadore is a Modelling Academy and Events Company, founded on the 20th of January 2019 in India and then in 10th of January 2022 in Dubai , UAE.

This vision was born out of passion for fashion, empowering women, beauty , education and careers in Modelling industry and enhancing Talents.

It seeks to celebrate the talent and intellectual abilities of young ladies between the ages of 17 to 37 years. Bringing the best of the young pageant hopeful such as their goals, their self-confidence, talents, commitment to public service and their drive for success.

The Miss,Mrs and Miss Teen Face of Dubai winners will be a role model and inspiration to the youths, helping them believe in themselves that anything and everything is achievable. They will also lead massive campaigns for dancers , artists, awards shows.

According to the founder, who is also the CEO of Iadore international Fashion and Business Magazine Mr Shaik Inayath said the contest aim is to provide a positive space to celebrate the dynamics and the rich cultural heritage of our dear Nation’ and it’s an opportunity for investors, sponsors, and partners to come in support our cause.

Ms H.E. Laila Rahhall strategic advisory promoter and Partner for iadore magazine and Mr Hanif shaik co-organiser of international fashion gala adds up ‘ we support women empowerment , and we provide opportunities for every finalists in many different awards shows, fashions shows, shoots, brand collaboration and careers and growth through our group or community platforms.

This pageant will engage and create employment opportunities for our teaming youths across the country, looking at the unemployment situation in the country. There will be a skills acquisition center for entrepreneurship training for youths and women empowerment programs would also be established, as well as educational support.

If you have been dreaming of becoming a model or you are a model this is your opportunity to expand, Register for this MISS, MRS AND MISS TEEN FACE OF DUBAI 2022 by clicking on the link given below.

