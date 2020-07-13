Ibadan: Police Affirm Killing Of Notorious Gang Leader

The Highly vicious and notorious One Million Boys gang leader known as Abiola Ebila has recently been gunned down by members of a rival gang in Ibadan.

The leader, who for some time now has been on top in the wanted list of Ibadan State police, was killed in a retaliated attack by a different rival gang, after he killed their leader, Moshood Oladokun.

A source who proved anonymity divulged that Ebila’s gang in a fight with the rival gang, was shot and died at the spot.

Responding to the development, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi confirmed that Ebila’s corpse was brought to the station in a tricycle.

According to him, “his gang and the other known as the Idi Igi boys have long been terrorizing the people of Ibadan, corpses have also been left in their wake; and lots of properties has been damages by both gangs.

He further said that Police officers have been positioned across different area of the community to gather more information about the death of the gang leader.

“For now, substantiate details surrounding the death of Ebila are yet to surface, the press however will be updated as soon as actual analysis comes up”, Fadeyi admonished.