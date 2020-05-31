Ibrahim Dauda, Buhari’s nephew, is dead

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday announced the death of his nephew, Ibrahim Dauda.

Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Dauda died in Daura, Katsina State, following a prolonged illness.

In a condolence message, Buhari was quoted as saying death had robbed the family and the Daura community of one of its finest gentlemen.

In his words: “I am deeply touched and devastated by the passing of yet another family member, a man who had demonstrated amazing kindness and honesty in all his dealings.”

He prayed God to forgive the soul of the deceased and reward his great and noble deeds with paradise.

“The deceased is survived by a number of children, including Dauda Ibrahim, a Chief Administrative Officer in the State House, Abuja,” the statement added.

President Muhammadu Buhari's nephew Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda is dead.



Ibrahim Dauda died in Daura, Katsina State, following a prolonged illness.



In a condolence message, the President said the death has robbed the family and the Daura community of one of its finest gentlemen. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 30, 2020