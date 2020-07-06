Ibrahim Magu: DSS Debunks Rumors of EFCC Acting Chairman’s Arrest

The Department of State Services, DSS, has debunked rumors making rounds that it arrested Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

DSS Public Relations Officer Peter Afunanya disclosed this in a statement issued today Monday, after reports emerged that the acting chairman of the anti-graft agency had been arrested by DSS officials in Abuja.

He said “The DSS has since been inundated with inquiries over the reported arrest of Magu, the Service has no connection with the incident.

However reports has it that the anti- graft boss was not arrested but only invited to answer questions regarding some allegations against the agency.

Magu was invited to appear before a Federal Government panel set up to investigate the allegations of corruption levelled against him.

According to the report the panel is sitting at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.