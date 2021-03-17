ICPC Arrests Former JAMB Registrar, Ojerinde Over N900m Pencil Contract

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has announced the arrest of a former registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Professor Dibu Ojerinde.

Ojerinde is being arrested for allegedly misappropriating N900 million while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council, NECO.Azuka Ogugua, the ICPC spokesperson further disclosed that Ojerinde was arrested on 15th March, 2021.

“The former JAMB boss is also being questioned by the Commission for allegedly awarding fraudulent contracts to shell companies which cannot be traced,” Ogugua said.

“He was alleged to have awarded contracts for the supply of pencil and eraser at the cost of N450 million each, to Double 07 Concept Limited and Pristine Global Concept Limited, respectively, between 2013 and 2014 while heading JAMB.

“There is no evidence to show that the items which are examination materials were supplied as the contractors cannot be found”

“Similar contracts were allegedly awarded to Solid Figures Limited, Holywalk Limited and other companies for various sums without any trace of executions.

“Ojerinde is being held on a remand warrant and will soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation.”