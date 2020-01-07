ICPC charges Surveyors Council’s President with abuse of office

Joseph Olorunjuwon Agbenla, the President of Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SCN) has been charged with an alleged abuse of office by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

In a four-count charge filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the former Permanent Secretary / Surveyor-General of Lagos State was accused of receiving about N5million as allowances for conferences he did not attended.

The case filed by the ICPC has now been assigned to Justice A. O. Obong.