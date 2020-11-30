ICPC Uncovers About N450 Million Hidden Since 2014

By Adejumo Enock

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has obtained an interim forfeiture order on the sum of $919,000 fraudulently hidden in a bank account.

The ICPC in a tweet via the Commission’s verified twitter account, @ICPC_PE on Monday states that after investigation by the Rivers State Office of the Commission, the money which has been hidden since 2014 in an interest yielding account was traced to officials of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.

The Commission further states that it has obtained an interim forfeiture order on the money which is approximately N450 million.

Similarly, ICPC added that the Commission acted on a petition instituted against some of the officials of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt

According to their tweet, “On discovery of the hidden money, the ICPC through its lawyer, Dr. Agada Akogwu filed an Ex-parte Motion for an Interim Order of Forfeiture of the money.”