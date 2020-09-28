0 comments

ICYMI: Buhari Mourns Passing Of Close Elderly Friend, Gabriel Igboanugo

by on September 28, 2020
 

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari over the weekend expressed sadness over the death of one Mr. Gabriel Igboanugo, describing him as a very close friend.

The president said the relationship could be traced a long way back to when he was a military officer.

“I mourn the passing of Mr. Gabriel Igboanugo, at the age of 95. He was Principal Education Officer at Command Secondary School, Jos, when I was General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3rd Armoured Division in Jos”, Buhari said in a statement.

He continued:
“A very close friend of mine, though much older; I called him “Daddy.”

“I received a letter from his wife, Lady Margaret, informing me of his passing, and burial details. I commiserate with the entire Igboanugo family, I urge them to take solace in the fact that Daddy lived to a ripe old age, and positively touched the lives of countless people.”

READ  Nigeria Now Used As A Negative Example In The Comity Of Nations - Goodluck Jonathan
Breaking News

Muhammadu Buhari

Olatorera Dickson-Amusa


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 