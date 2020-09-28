ICYMI: Buhari Mourns Passing Of Close Elderly Friend, Gabriel Igboanugo

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari over the weekend expressed sadness over the death of one Mr. Gabriel Igboanugo, describing him as a very close friend.

The president said the relationship could be traced a long way back to when he was a military officer.

“I mourn the passing of Mr. Gabriel Igboanugo, at the age of 95. He was Principal Education Officer at Command Secondary School, Jos, when I was General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3rd Armoured Division in Jos”, Buhari said in a statement.

He continued:

“A very close friend of mine, though much older; I called him “Daddy.”

“I received a letter from his wife, Lady Margaret, informing me of his passing, and burial details. I commiserate with the entire Igboanugo family, I urge them to take solace in the fact that Daddy lived to a ripe old age, and positively touched the lives of countless people.”