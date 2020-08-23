ICYMI: EFCC Head, Markurdi Says Cooperation Between Nigerian Police and Financial Crimes Commission May Be Key To Curbing Corruption

Speaking during a courtesy call to the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, Mukadas Garba, at the Command Headquarters, Makurdi, Benue State on Friday, the Makurdi zonal head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Isei Daniel, has called for increased synergy between the EFCC and the Nigeria police in the task of combating corruption.

Daniel lauded Police support to the EFCC, opining that increased collaboration with the EFCC will greatly assist in curbing the menace of economic and financial crimes.

“I am here to say thank you for all your support to the Commission and to ask for more understanding and synergy as a way of strengthening cordial relationship that had existed between the two agencies over the years”, he said.

Responding, CP Garba expressed optimism of greater collaboration with the EFCC.

“We are a family. I can assure you that we will provide you whatever you require; operationally or in any other area that you may require our support, to stamp out corruption which has stagnated the progress of our country. Be assured of our maximum cooperation”, he said.

EFCC revealed that a similar visit to the Comptroller Immigration Service, Benue State Command, Amajuoyi Festus Amareze, on Thursday, saw Daniel advocating for robust synergy among agencies of government in order to secure peaceful and corruption-free society for Nigeria.

According to him, the rising wave of corruption, especially among the elites is alarming and requires the collaboration of all stakeholders.

CIS Amareze responded by expressing the readiness of the Immigration Service to partner with the EFCC in the fight against corruption, saying that such collaboration was necessary to save the nation’s economy from looters.

“We should see ourselves as partners in progress and as one who have a duty to make Nigeria work better. We must work as a team towards achieving a common goal”.