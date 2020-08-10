ICYMI: Ekiti Gov Reaffirms Covid19 Status; Condoles With Senator Kashamu’s Family

Kayode Fayemi on Sunday reaffirmed his Covid19 status as negative, weeks after having tested positive for the viral infection.

The Ekiti State Governor, in a short statement on social media hinted he was fully back to work, and that he was fully devoid of the Coronavirus.

“Back to the grind. Second test negative. I’m now definitely free of COVID-19. Thanks to all for your support”, he said.

Fayemi expressed regret over the recent death of Senator Buruji Kashamu, who died due to Covid19 on Saturday.

“My condolences to Senator Kashamu’s family. May his sins be forgiven and may Allah grant him Aljanah Firdausi”, he said.

Recall that on August 1st, Fayemi had revealed his first negative test results to the virus, saying;

“After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my CoviD 19 repeat test came back negative. My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well wishers for the prayers and solidarity. We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic”.

Meanwhile, he had announced that he tested positive on July 22:

“I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive. I’m generally ok and I’m already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team. I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home”.

