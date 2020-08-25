ICYMI: Further Acts Of Cultism Will No Longer Be Condoned In Delta State, Govt Warns

The Delta Government has condemned the spike in cases of cult-related killings in the state, cautioning that it will not condone further acts capable of causing mayhem in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, gave the warning on Monday at a news conference in Asaba.

The commissioner was reacting to the increasing number of cult related clashes in some parts of the state where some people were reportedly killed by rival cult groups. He stated that the police and the state government were working closely to end the prevalence of such actions.

The Information Commissioner also urged community leaders to assist the police and other security agencies in the state to apprehend suspected cultists.

“We are working closely with the Police and other relevant security agencies in the state to arrest the rise in cult clashes and killings. The Commissioner of Police and his team have been doing well because we have seen some of the actions they have taken.

“This is why we all need to report all cult-related activities and provide the necessary information. The police have created an Anti-Cult Unit to deal with all cult-related crimes and they have been able to arrest quite a number of them,” the commissioner said.