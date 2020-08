Honorable Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika on Friday engaged in a dialogue with Joint Aviation Unions on issues related to workers welfare.

In a brief statement, the Ministry of Aviation revealed some of the topics of the dialogue to include Airports concession, intervention in Aviation industry and staff condition of service.

Happening now: the Hon. Minister of Aviation @hadisirika is di​a​logu​ing with Joint Aviation Unions on issues related to workers welfare. Airports concession, intervention in Aviation industry and staff condition of service.#AviationNG pic.twitter.com/9ef4791ZUF — Federal Ministry of Aviation, Nigeria (@fmaviationng) August 14, 2020

Details as story unfolds.