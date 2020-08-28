ICYMI: Highlights Of The Annual Capacity Building Workshop For The Judiciary, Hosted By NCDMB

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) on Thursday held the 2020 Annual Capacity Building Workshop for the Judiciary, a virtual event which featured over 117 participants.

The workshop was conducted via zoom as over 117 participants— including Justices of the Supreme Court as well as Justices of the Appeal Court, National Industrial Court, Federal High Court and external solicitors signed in.

NCDMB said in a brief release after the event, that Executive Secretary of the agency, Engr. Wabote Simbi had delivered the keynote address at the workshop titled “Overview and Scope of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2020.”

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed delivered the opening remarks and he was represented by Hon . Justice Olukayode Ariwoola JSC.

The theme of the event was Building Synergy between the Board and the Bench on the effective Implementation and Enforcement of the NOGICD Act 2010.

Also present was Mrs. Rose Chukwuonwe, former Coordinator Legal Services NCDMB set the background of the workshop, followed by other presentations from Mr. Bayo Adams of Periscope Consulting and Barr. Mohammed Umar, the incumbent Director Legal Services, NCDMB, who spoke on ”the Implementation of the Act: Challenges and Key Requirements” and Hon Justice Nelson Ogbuanya, who spoke on ”Partnering with the Bench for Effective Implementation and Enforcement of the NOGICD Act.”