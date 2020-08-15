ICYMI: Minister For Foreign Affairs Recovers From Covid19

Nigeria’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama on Friday expressed gratitude to individuals and agencies who, according to him had been supportive during his battle with the Coronavirus.



In a brief social media statement a few hours ago, Onyeama thanked chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha and his team, saying:



“Yesterday, i received a very warm and moving welcome by the PTF COVID-19. My most profound gratitude goes to the Chairman of the PTF on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, members of the #PTFCOVID19 and the media for the support given to me during these last few weeks.

“I can’t really thank each and everyone of you enough. The issue of stigmatization, this is nothing to be ashamed of, it is not a death sentence and the statistics are really in favour of survival. But it is important to get tested early”.

He further thanked the medical team at the isolation centre where he was ensconced for treatment, saying “the dedication and professionalism showed throughout my stay”.

“My gratitude also goes to Dr. Biodun Aluko of Premier Specialist Medical Centre, Lagos who was there constantly on phone with me giving very good advice. Thank you all for your prayers and support, these are what really helped me through”, he continued.

Back to work: Today, i participated in the virtual Federal Executive Council (vFEC) meeting presided over by H.E. President @MBuhari at the State House, Abuja.

Two days ago, the Minister tweeted:

“By the very special grace of God my latest COVID-19 test result came back NEGATIVE after three weeks isolation. I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone”.

I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and..