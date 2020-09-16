ICYMI: Osinbajo Joins Talks On Shaky Mali Democracy Process; Visits Nigerian Community In Ghana

Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday represented Nigeria at the ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit held in Ghana, as talks to preserve the embattled democracy of Mali, after a recent but bloodless coup in the country.

VP Osinbajo who represented the President at ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit in Accra is now back in Abuja, telling the press after the meeting “there was consensus” among ECOWAS leaders at the summit on the preservation of democracy in Mali.

Prof. Osinbajo who is representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the summit joined other leaders in the sub-region to discuss the political crisis in Mali and the security situation in the sub-region at large.

The Accra meeting will form part of several efforts by leaders in the sub-region to resolve Mali’s political crisis.

While in Accra, the Vice President met with representatives of the Nigerian community in Ghana as scheduled, to discuss issues bothering on their wellbeing in the West African country.

Accompanying the Vice President was Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb Zubairu Dada.