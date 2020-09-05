ICYMI: Osinbajo Spearheads Meeting To Assist Northeastern IDPs

Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo on Friday presided over a meeting to improve the situation of IDPs(Internally Displaced Persons) in the Northeast.

Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the vice President, Laolu Akande in a brief statement on Friday said the aim of the meeting was to seek out ways to further enhance humanitarian access in the area by local and international agencies.

National Humanitarian Coordination Committee members led by Humanitarian Affairs Minister and NSA(National Security Adviser) Babagana Monguno, UN represenatives and other development partners joined Governorss of Borno and Yobe States at the meeting to review how best to serve the interests of people in the Northeast.