ICYMI: Oyo Earmarks N59.7 Million For Amotekun Takeoff

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde recently approved the earmarking of N59, 783, 437.50 as a grant for the take-off of the State Security Network Agency, codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun’.

Makinde approved this on Saturday, according to the state’s Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, in a statement on Wednesday.

The grant is to cover procurement of 3000 units of uniforms, combat boots, lanyard, baseball hats, security belts and worsted socks, and the

production of logo for the personnel.

Meanwhile, Olatubosun said the council also approved funds for the re-accreditation of Adeoyo Maternity at Yemetu in Ibadan as a full-fledged teaching hospital, as the accreditation initially gotten was withdrawn for failure to have the necessary equipment in place, saying it was in conformity with the present administration’s passion to revitalise the health sector in the State.

He said the hospital would henceforth serve as residence training and gynaecology centre to add value to the iconic health institution and improve the image of the State, adding that the move would lead to procurement of medical equipment for the teaching hospital at the cost of Seventy-five million, eight hundred and seventy-seven thousand and six hundred Naira (#75,877,600.00).

“In pursuant of this lofty goal, the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria has visited Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital and the team has notified the state government of their intention to give re-accreditation to Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital.

The equipment to be procured includes six hydraulic delivery beds, two theatres electronic/automatic tables and one Laparoscope plus one hysteroscope. Others are one Colposcope, two CTG, two Ultrasound, four Angle Poise Lamps and one bowl anaesthetic machine.

“Summary of the equipment for re-accreditation of Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital at a total cost of N75,877,600.00, the facility is expected to be ready for reaccreditation before the end of the year 2020.”