ICYMI: “Polio-Free Nigeria Is What Happens When All Work Together”– Dr. Ehanire During Polio Certificate Celebrations

Earlier Saturday, Nigeria’s Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire— representing President Muhammadu Buhari— at the Rotary Polio certification celebration ceremony stated that the Polio-free certification is “a good example of what we can achieve collectively when we work together”.

Earlier today, the #HMH @DrEOEhanire represented #HE President @MBuhari at the @Rotary #Polio certification celebration ceremony & he stated that the #Polio-free certification is a good example of what we can achieve collectively when we work together.#PolioCertification pic.twitter.com/t791FXZVW8 — Federal Ministry of Health, NIGERIA (@Fmohnigeria) August 29, 2020

“This achievement couldn’t have been possible without the participation of our development partners, sponsors, donors”, Ehanire said, lauding the efforts of Nigeria Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) staff, traditional, religious and community leaders.

Ehanire in his speech further thanked South African President Cyril Ramaposa, President Muhammadu Buhari, the United States Ambassadors to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, amongst others, lauding their support towards the achievement of a polio-free Africa.

Dr. Ehanire further commended the Global Polio Eradication Initiative GPEI, saying the global conglomerate of which the Rotary is a key member for generating and driving the process that took Nigeria to this “desired destination”.

Dr. Ehanire added that Nigeria will channel its energy towards maintaining it’s Polio-free status by strengthening the Primary Healthcare system through routine immunization strategy, further incorporating the utilization of various data and technology driven tools.