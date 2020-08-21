ICYMI: President Buhari Condemns Mali Coup As Threat To “Security Of West Africa”

Along with the United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday condemned the recent ousting of Mali’s President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in a coup as dangerous to peaceful relations in West Africa.

In a brief statement, Buhari noted that the coup would have “grave consequences”, urging quick response from what he termed the “unconstitutional authority” to restore constitutional order.

He said:

“The events in Mali are great setbacks for regional diplomacy, with grave consequences for the peace and security of West Africa. It is time for the unconstitutional ‘authority’ in Mali to act responsibly and ensure restoration of constitutional order, peace and stability.

“Nigeria strongly supports the efforts of ECOWAS Chairman, President Mahamadou Issoufou, for wider regional and continental consultations with ECOWAS, the AU and the UN, and the adoption of strong measures to bring speedy resolution to the situation.

“A politically stable Mali is paramount and crucial to the stability of the sub-region. We must all join efforts, ECOWAS, the AU, the UN and other stakeholders, and work together until sanity returns to Mali with the restoration of Civil Administration”.

Latest Happenings In Brief:

Rebel Military through a planned coup on Tuesday, made Mali’s erstwhile President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita declare his resignation from official duties. Keita later said he resigned to avoid the shed of innocent blood.

However, Malian Prime Minister, Boubou Cisse alongside Keita were taken into custody by the mutinous soldiers.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari in a brief statement July 27th, appealed to major stakeholders in the ongoing Mali crisis, to consider proposals offered by the intervening Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS).

President Muhammadu Buhari had participated in a Virtual Extraordinary Session of Economic Community Of West African States, ECOWAS, Heads of State and Government.

The meeting was called to further deliberate on issues raised at a Bamako meeting, in the region’s bid to finding a lasting solution to the crisis in Mali.

The crisis began in Mali after the court nullified results of 31 parliamentary seats in the polls in May announcing victory in favor of some other contenders.

The resistance group M5 insisted that the declaration was as a result of a prompting from then President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The resistance determined not to shift grounds unless the Constitutional Court be dissolved, and the President resigns, before they can allow peace return to the country.

Riots on July 10 led to the killing of some protesters by security agents, causing the crisis to spiral out of control, hence the intervention by ECOWAS.

