ICYMI: President Buhari Orders Reengineering Of Nigeria’s Security Resources

Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad on Tuesday revealed the outcome of the National Security Council Meeting held earlier in the day.

Bashir said in a brief statement, that President Muhammadu Buhari had expressed his displeasure in the state of security in the country.

He further noted that acknowledging the changes necessary to better security in the country, President Buhari ordered an immediate reengineering of the entire security apparatus.

“President Buhari didn’t conceal his anger over the security in some parts of the country, he told the service chiefs that a lot has to be done, thus he ordered an immediate reengineering of the entire security apparatus, NSA says”, Bashir said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Buhari presided over the National Security Council Meeting at the State House, Abuja. Service Chiefs and other heads of national security agencies were said to be in attendance.

Recall that cries for increased security measures in the country increased when Kaduna experienced over four major Herdsmen attacks in less than a week, and bomb blasts shook Maiduguri recently.