ICYMI: President Buhari Praises Nigeria– Norway Collaboration On Northeast Welfare

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday expressed delight at the progress made in Nigerian-Norwegian relations in the last four years, official spokesperson to the President Garba Shehu revealed in a brief statement.

Speaking at a virtual farewell meeting with the out-going Ambassador of Norway to Nigeria, Jens-Petter Kjemprud, Buhari commended him for the bilateral accomplishment in the area of oil and gas, fishing, humanitarian assistance in the Northeast and other benefits that his efforts have brought to Nigeria.

“I congratulate you on your performance and hard work and for the help in the promotion of welfare of people in the Northeast where we have problem of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs and in infrastructural deficit. We are very grateful. Thank you,” President Buhari said.

The out-going Ambassador in his speech, said his four-year tenure had grown economic relations between the two nations substantially, noting in particular, the presence of more than 70 Norwegian companies in the country as well as the important step by the Norwegian Sovereign Welfare Fund to invest in the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

He also cited as a very important achievement, the organisation of two donor conferences driven by Norway that raised more than USD 1 billion for the development and humanitarian assistance to the Northeast.