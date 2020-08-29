ICYMI: “Release Remaining Senior Govt Officials To Allow Easing Of Sanctions”— President Buhari To Mali Military

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday urged a quick release of senior Government officials still being held captive by the new military leadership in Mali.

The sudden coup which overthrew then President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s administration, has seen mixed reactions, as several Malians celebrated the situation amidst foreign condemnation.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement said at the ECOWAS leaders meeting held on Friday, he had made the following recommendations:

“At our ECOWAS leaders meeting today, I put forward the following recommendations for the military leadership in Mali:

“The immediate release of all the remaining senior Government officials in detention, without pre-conditions.

“A transition process, to be completed in not more than 12 months, and which shall include the representatives of Malian stakeholders”.

The Nigerian President reiterated that the Military government needs to do these “in order to enjoy the cooperation and collaboration of regional and international community, and to allow the easing of sanctions imposed on Mali”.

Speaking further, the Nigerian President has said Nigeria will, alongside ECOWAS, provide the necessary logistics support to facilitate the conduct of elections to re-establish democratic governance in Mali.

Buhari had earlier called the events in Mali a “great setbacks for regional diplomacy, with grave consequences for the peace and security of West Africa”.

Buhari further expressed gratitude to former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, who serves as the ECOWAS mediator for Mali.

“I would like to thank once again, the ECOWAS Mediator in Mali, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, as well as my colleagues in the sub-region, who have continued to demonstrate sincere commitment to the resolution of this crisis. Nigeria stands in full solidarity with the people of Mali”, he said.