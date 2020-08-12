ICYMI: View Updated WAEC 2020 timetable Here

As final year students in secondary schools prepare for their examination the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released an updated timetable for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE.

The examination is scheduled to commence August 11, 2020 for all final year secondary school students across some countries in West Africa.

Head of Public Affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu for WAEC Nigeria who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday advised candidates to disregard other versions of the examination timetable in circulation.

The statement reads: “The West African Examinations Council, Nigeria wishes to inform its stakeholders-schools, parents and candidate-that the Final International Timetable for the conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020 has been released.

“The Council notes that several versions of the examination timetable have been in circulation and enjoins the general public to disregard them as they did not emanate from it.

“The examination which has been slated to begin on Monday, August 17, 2020 will end on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

“The Council hereby urges the candidates to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the examination by shunning all acts of malpractice and obeying all Covid-19 protocols that have been put in place at the examination centres.

“This is wishing the candidates success in the examination.”

WAEC 2020 TIME-TABLE (UPDATED VERSION)

========

Monday, 17th August 2020

Mathematics 2 (Essay) 9:30am – 12pm

Mathematics 1 (Objective) 3pm – 4:30pm

==========

Tuesday, 18th August, 2020

Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative A) 9:30 am – 11;30 am

==========

Wednesday, 19th August 2020

Economic 2 (Essay) 9:30am – 11:30am

Economic 1 (Objective) 11:30amm – 12:30pm

Agriculture Science 2 (Essay) 2pm – 4:10pm

Agriculture Science 1 (Objective) 4:10pm – 5pm

==========

Thursday, 20th August 2020

Physics 3(Practical) 9:30am – 12:15pm

History 2 (Essay) 2pm – 4pm

History 1 (Objective) 4pm – 5pm

==========

Friday, 21st August 2020

Literature-In-English 2 (Prose) 9:30 am – 10:45 am

Literature-In-English 1 (Objective) 10:45 am – 11:45 am

==========

Tuesday, 25th August 2020

Biology 2 (Essay) 9:30 am. – 11:10am

Biology 1 (Objective) 11:10am – 12pm

Commerce 2 (Essay) 2pm – 4pm

Commerce 1 (Objective) 4pm – 4:50pm

==========

Wednesday, 26th August 2020

English Language 2(Essay) 9:30 am – 11:30 am

English Language 1 (Objective) 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

English Language 3 (Oral) – 3:00 pm – 3:45 pm

==========

Thursday, 27th August 2020

Geography 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 11:30 am

Geography 1(Objective) 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Geography 3 (Practicals) 2pm – 3;50pm

==========

Friday, 28th August 2020

Physics 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 11am

Physics 1 (Objective) 11:00am – 12:15pm

Business Management 2 (Essay) 9:30am – 11:30am

Business Management 1 (Objective) 11:30am – 12:30pm

==========

Saturday, 29th August 2020

Agriculture Science 3 (Practical) (Alternative A) 9:30 am – 11:30 am

==========

Monday, 31st August 2020

Biology 3 (Practical) (Alternative A) 9:30 am – 11:30 am

==========

Tuesday, 1st September 2020

Further Mathematics 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Further Mathematics 1 (Objective) 3:30 pm – :5pm

==========

Wednesday, 2nd September 2020

Christian Religious Studies 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 11:30 am

Christian Religious Studies 1 (Objective) 11:30am – 12:30pm

Islamic Studies 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 11:30 am

Islamic Studies 1 (Objective) 11:30am– 12:30pm

Chemistry 2 (Essay) 2pm – 4pm

Chemistry 1 (Objective) 4pm – 5pm

==========

Thursday, 3rd September 2020

Government 2 (Essay) 9:30 am. – 11:30am

Government 1 (Objective) 11:30 am – 12:30pm

==========

Friday, 4th September 2020

Food And Nutrition 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 11:30 am

Food And Nutrition 1 (Objective) 11:30am– 12:30pm

Health Science 2 (Essay) 2;30pm – 4pm

Health Science 1 (Objective) 4pm – 5pm

Health Education 2 (Essay) 2;30pm – 4pm

Health Education 1 (Objective) 4pm – 5pm

==========

Saturday, 5th September 2020

Technical Drawing 3 (Sketches, Building and Mechanical Drawing) 9:30 am – 12:15 am

Technical Drawing 2 (Essay) 1:00 pm – 2:45 pm

Technical Drawing 1 (Objective) 2:45 pm – 3:45 pm

Financial Accounting 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Financial Accounting 1 (Objective) 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm

Principles of Cost Accounting 2 (Essay) 2:30pm – 4:30pm

Principles of Cost Accounting 1 (Objective) 4:30pm – 5:30pm

==========

Monday, 7th September 2020

Civic Education 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 11:30 am

Civic Education 1 (Objective) 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Computer science 2 (Essay) 2pm – 3pm

Computer science 1 (Objective) 3pm – 4pm

==========

Tuesday, 8th September 2020

Hausa|Igbo|Yoruba| 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 11:30 am

Hausa|Igbo|Yoruba| 1 (Objective) 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

==========

Wednesday, 9th September 2020

Fishery (Alternative A&B) 3 (Practical)

9:30 am – 11am.

==========

Thursday, 10th September 2020

Marketing 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 11:30 am

Marketing 1 (Objective) 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Animal Husbandry (Alternative A&B) 3 (Practical)

9:30 am – 11am.

Book-Keeping 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 11:30 am

Book-Keeping 1 (Objective) 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

==========

Friday, 11th September 2020

Data Processing 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 11:30 am

Data Processing 1 (Objective) 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Fishery (Alternative A) 2 (Essay) 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Fishery (Alternative A) 1(Objective) 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 2 (Essay) 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 1(Objective) 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

==========

Saturday, 12th September 2020

Office Practice (Essay) 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Office Practice 1(Objective) 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

=======