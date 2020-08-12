ICYMI: View Updated WAEC 2020 timetable Here

As final year students in secondary schools prepare for their examination the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released an updated timetable for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE.
The examination is scheduled to commence August 11, 2020 for all final year secondary school students across some countries in West Africa.
Head of Public Affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu for WAEC Nigeria who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday advised candidates to disregard other versions of the examination timetable in circulation.
The statement reads: “The West African Examinations Council, Nigeria wishes to inform its stakeholders-schools, parents and candidate-that the Final International Timetable for the conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020 has been released.
“The Council notes that several versions of the examination timetable have been in circulation and enjoins the general public to disregard them as they did not emanate from it.
“The examination which has been slated to begin on Monday, August 17, 2020 will end on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
“The Council hereby urges the candidates to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the examination by shunning all acts of malpractice and obeying all Covid-19 protocols that have been put in place at the examination centres.
“This is wishing the candidates success in the examination.”
WAEC 2020 TIME-TABLE (UPDATED VERSION)
========
Monday, 17th August 2020
Mathematics 2 (Essay) 9:30am – 12pm
Mathematics 1 (Objective) 3pm – 4:30pm
==========
Tuesday, 18th August, 2020
Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative A) 9:30 am – 11;30 am
==========
Wednesday, 19th August 2020
Economic 2 (Essay) 9:30am – 11:30am
Economic 1 (Objective) 11:30amm – 12:30pm
Agriculture Science 2 (Essay) 2pm – 4:10pm
Agriculture Science 1 (Objective) 4:10pm – 5pm
==========
Thursday, 20th August 2020
Physics 3(Practical) 9:30am – 12:15pm
History 2 (Essay) 2pm – 4pm
History 1 (Objective) 4pm – 5pm
==========
Friday, 21st August 2020
Literature-In-English 2 (Prose) 9:30 am – 10:45 am
Literature-In-English 1 (Objective) 10:45 am – 11:45 am
==========
Tuesday, 25th August 2020
Biology 2 (Essay) 9:30 am. – 11:10am
Biology 1 (Objective) 11:10am – 12pm
Commerce 2 (Essay) 2pm – 4pm
Commerce 1 (Objective) 4pm – 4:50pm
==========
Wednesday, 26th August 2020
English Language 2(Essay) 9:30 am – 11:30 am
English Language 1 (Objective) 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
English Language 3 (Oral) – 3:00 pm – 3:45 pm
==========
Thursday, 27th August 2020
Geography 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 11:30 am
Geography 1(Objective) 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
Geography 3 (Practicals) 2pm – 3;50pm
==========
Friday, 28th August 2020
Physics 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 11am
Physics 1 (Objective) 11:00am – 12:15pm
Business Management 2 (Essay) 9:30am – 11:30am
Business Management 1 (Objective) 11:30am – 12:30pm
==========
Saturday, 29th August 2020
Agriculture Science 3 (Practical) (Alternative A) 9:30 am – 11:30 am
==========
Monday, 31st August 2020
Biology 3 (Practical) (Alternative A) 9:30 am – 11:30 am
==========
Tuesday, 1st September 2020
Further Mathematics 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Further Mathematics 1 (Objective) 3:30 pm – :5pm
==========
Wednesday, 2nd September 2020
Christian Religious Studies 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 11:30 am
Christian Religious Studies 1 (Objective) 11:30am – 12:30pm
Islamic Studies 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 11:30 am
Islamic Studies 1 (Objective) 11:30am– 12:30pm
Chemistry 2 (Essay) 2pm – 4pm
Chemistry 1 (Objective) 4pm – 5pm
==========
Thursday, 3rd September 2020
Government 2 (Essay) 9:30 am. – 11:30am
Government 1 (Objective) 11:30 am – 12:30pm
==========
Friday, 4th September 2020
Food And Nutrition 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 11:30 am
Food And Nutrition 1 (Objective) 11:30am– 12:30pm
Health Science 2 (Essay) 2;30pm – 4pm
Health Science 1 (Objective) 4pm – 5pm
Health Education 2 (Essay) 2;30pm – 4pm
Health Education 1 (Objective) 4pm – 5pm
==========
Saturday, 5th September 2020
Technical Drawing 3 (Sketches, Building and Mechanical Drawing) 9:30 am – 12:15 am
Technical Drawing 2 (Essay) 1:00 pm – 2:45 pm
Technical Drawing 1 (Objective) 2:45 pm – 3:45 pm
Financial Accounting 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Financial Accounting 1 (Objective) 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Principles of Cost Accounting 2 (Essay) 2:30pm – 4:30pm
Principles of Cost Accounting 1 (Objective) 4:30pm – 5:30pm
==========
Monday, 7th September 2020
Civic Education 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 11:30 am
Civic Education 1 (Objective) 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
Computer science 2 (Essay) 2pm – 3pm
Computer science 1 (Objective) 3pm – 4pm
==========
Tuesday, 8th September 2020
Hausa|Igbo|Yoruba| 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 11:30 am
Hausa|Igbo|Yoruba| 1 (Objective) 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
==========
Wednesday, 9th September 2020
Fishery (Alternative A&B) 3 (Practical)
9:30 am – 11am.
==========
Thursday, 10th September 2020
Marketing 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 11:30 am
Marketing 1 (Objective) 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
Animal Husbandry (Alternative A&B) 3 (Practical)
9:30 am – 11am.
Book-Keeping 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 11:30 am
Book-Keeping 1 (Objective) 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
==========
Friday, 11th September 2020
Data Processing 2 (Essay) 9:30 am – 11:30 am
Data Processing 1 (Objective) 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
Fishery (Alternative A) 2 (Essay) 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Fishery (Alternative A) 1(Objective) 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 2 (Essay) 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 1(Objective) 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
==========
Saturday, 12th September 2020
Office Practice (Essay) 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Office Practice 1(Objective) 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
=======