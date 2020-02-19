‘If I cannot beat Deontay Wilder then I’m no good’ – Tyson Fury says ahead of rematch

Undefeated Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury has teased his rival Deontay Wilder ahead of the pair’s highly anticipated rematch on Saturday night.



Fury and Wilder will have a chance to go for the Ring magazine, Lineal heavyweight and WBC Heavyweight belts when they meet at the MGM Grand this weekend after fighting to a much criticized draw in Dember 2018.



Fury described the extreme violence he claims he will inflict on Wilder, using weird language and claiming he won’t be regarded as a great boxer if he couldn’t beat Wilder even though Wilder has knocked out 41 men out of the 43 fights he’s had in his career.

‘We’re going to have some fun and games at the press conferences and the weigh-in,’ said Fury on Tuesday night when questioned at the MGM Grand Arena.



‘No problem. He couldn’t keep me down. Also people go on about him being the biggest puncher in heavyweight history but it’s about who you’ve fought.



‘I’ve almost always been in fights I could lose. Deontay’s fought 35 bums. Tomato cans they call them here in the States. Duck-egg dummies brought in to pad his record. He’s only had seven or so real fights. ‘The two KOs he’s had since our first fight were that big idiot Dominic Breazeale who walked onto a big shot in the first round and Luis Ortiz who is so old – 50 – that my nine-year-old son could knock him out in the eighth round when his legs are so far gone that he can’t walk.



‘Deontay’s punches will bounce off me because I’m bullet proof. If I cannot beat Deontay Wilder then I’m no good. I will not go down as a great or a champion. I would just go back to Morecambe and never sniff boxing again. And I doubt I’d ever see him again. He wouldn’t come to Morecambe and I’m certainly never going to live in Alabama.’



‘The only really good man he’s ever faced is me and I was just coming back from three years out, weak as a robin and with coat-hangers for shoulders. If he couldn’t beat me then he sure can’t beat me now.



‘Actually the two knock downs apart it was my easiest. Steve Cunningham – that cruiserweight who had me over once in New York – was my toughest fight. He was hard and a good boxer. Deontay is a very limited boxer, albeit one with a big punch but not as hard a hitter as Wladimir Klitschko and he couldn’t knock me over or out.



‘What I saw 14 months ago was exactly the Wilder I expected and he will be the same again. The difference is I’m stronger and fitter now and still younger. And at 34 he ain’t going to get any better. He’ll either plateau or slide.’



Asked what Wilder could be most susceptible to, Fury joked: ‘Low blows. He don’t protect his groin.’