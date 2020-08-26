“If One Of Your Daughters Lead The Coup, Nigerians Will Support Her” – BBN Star, Kemen Replies Ex-Minister

Former Big Brother Naija star, Kemen has replied comments made by former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode, who taunted BBNaija fans by saying viewing the show is simply a waste of time.

The former Minister said that a 25-year-old started Coup that reclaimed Nation from Democratic rule in Mali, but our adults are busy following BBNaija show.

However, Kemen who starred in BBNaija 2017 show, replied by saying, “Nigerians will fully support the notion, if your son leads the protest”.

He continued by saying that it evidently clear that many Nigerians are frustrated about happenings in the country.

“A lot of them are pointing accusing fingers on our leaders, saying they are the cause of all the mischiefs and hardship faced by Nigerians, and they seem contented with the situation”, she added.

“To not dwell on the anomalies going on in the country, they looked for other means of entertaining themselves rather than think of present situation, and that is why they became fans of the show, due to entertainment it brings.

Kemen stated that it is no new occurrence that different bodies questions the existence of the show, which they believe to corrupt morals of the younger generation.

Currently adding to number of criticisms gotten by the show, Nigerian Lawyer and former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode, who said a 30-year-old Nigerian is busy watching BBNaija, whereas in Mali, a 25-year-old began revolt that seized back power from government.

Former BBNaija star Kemen replied and said a Coup is not needed by the Nigerian people, but if one of FFK’s daughter obliges to lead the revolt, that other youths in the country will definitely stand with her.