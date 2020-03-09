If we released Patrick Sawyer’s identity over Ebola, why are we giving the Italian man with Coronavirus anonymity? – Reno Omokri asks
Reno Omokri is asking why the identity of the Italian man with Coronavirus has not been released.
In a post shared on his Instagram page today, the former aide of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, pointed out that in 2014, the identity of the index case of Ebola virus in Nigeria, Patrick Sawyer, was made public and nobody saw anything wrong with that.
He wonders why weeks after Nigerians were informed that an Italian had the Coronavirus, his identity is still being kept a secret.
A simple question: Why was the identity of Patrick Sawyer, the index case of #Ebola in Nigeria, released, while that of the Italian index case of #COVID19 is not? It is the same scenario. Was Sawyer less of a human being than this anonymous Italian? Would the identity of a Nigerian, who introduced such to Italy, be kept secret? A Nigerian player in the Italian league, Serie C, Paul Akpan Udoh, contracted corona virus in Italy, and his identity was released by the Italian authorities. If we released Patrick Sawyer’s identity over Ebola, why are we giving this Italian anonymity? Reno wrote