If you try such with me, I’ll beat you into comma – Bobrisky tells angry wives attacking their husbands’ side chicks

Bobrisky has sent a serious warning to married women while defending side chicks, following the rising trend of wives attacking their husbands’ mistresses.

The crossdresser took to Instagram to state that married women should face their cheating husbands as some of these ”side chics” do not know that they are dating married men.

He also warned that any wife who attempts to attack him for hanging out with the husband, will end up in a coma as he will give the wife the beating of her life.

See his posts below.

“Don’t come to me when you see your husband with me. If you try shit with me I will beat you to comma. If you are looking for your missing husband wait for him at home.., BE WARNED!!!

“Y would a reasonable woman fight her husband side chick. He came to me for crying out loud! And don’t forget that I didn’t come to your territory (home) he got me my own house. You now have d gut to come to my house simply because one idiot gave you my house address…. trust me you are gone