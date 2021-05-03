‘Igbos Are Not Terrorists’, Abaribe Absolves IPOB From Insecurity in South East

Enyinnaya Abaribe, the Senate Minority Leader has exonerated the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and other pro-Biafran agitators from the recent attacks on police installations and killings of Security operatives in the Southeast.

Abaribe made the revelation while delivering a keynote address at the Nigeria Bar Association Owerri Branch 2021 Law Week.

Abaribe said ; “Anybody, who is seeing all these problems in the southeast as coming from the IPOB, anyone trying to pin the insecurity situation in the southeast to IPOB or MASSOB is making a mistake. We do not think so,”

“Those of us from the southeast here know that this is nothing but fifth columnists imported into Igboland to destabilise Igboland. This is because Igboland is the safest place that we had in this country.

“All they want to do is to cause confusion and make this place ungovernable so that they can go out and say there is terrorism here.

“We are not terrorists. The ethos of the Igbo man is very simple: live and let live. We build; we don’t destroy. We never kill because we take life very precious.

“So, anyone telling you all these, it’s people who come from elsewhere trying to destabilize Igboland. But, it will never happen,” the lawmaker disclosed.