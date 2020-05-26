Ighalo: Footballer Odion Ighalo Spends £1 Million On Purchasing Houses And Lands For Orphans

It is no news that the Nigerian Footballer Odion Ighalo is well known for his philanthropic ways and his passion for the less privileged.

The African facts zone recently reported that the footballer had spent a whopping sum of £1million in purchasing houses and lands for the orphans in his orphanage home.

The footballer pays the school fees of these orphans, takes care of their feeding and general welfare, as well as football trainings.

The philanthropist doesn’t only care for orphans but also financially supports widows in Nigeria …. see photos below