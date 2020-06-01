Ighalo: Manchester United Extend Loan Of Nigerian Striker

Manchester United announced an agreement with Shanghai Greenland Shehua to extend the loan of Nigerian Striker, Odion Ighalo to January 31, 2021.

Ighalo’s loan was due to end on the 31st of May but has not seen much action due to Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Ighalo so far has played 8 times for Manchester United and scoring 4 goals for his childhood club.

Manchester United’s Manager, Ole Solksjaer said Shanghai Greenland Shehua have been reasonable, it’s been an opportunity for Ighalo and he now has the chance to finish what he started and win a trophy with the club.

The Premier League is set to return on the 17 of June.