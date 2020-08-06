Ignore Reports Of Travel Ban On Nigerians- UAE Embassy 

The United Arab Emirates, UAE, has said it did not restrict Nigerians from traveling to their country rather travel between the UAE and Nigeria has remained limited due to the closure of Nigerian airspace.



In a statement made avaliable by the UAE embassy in Abuja on Thursday, it described the claims as incorrect and capable of jeopardising the long-standing relationship with Nigeria.

It explained that it is working closely with the Nigerian Government to obtain the necessary approvals to facilitate travel between the two countries.



The statement reads, “In response to recent press and social media reports regarding purported travel restrictions between the UAE and Nigeria, and in an affirmation of the growing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, the UAE Embassy in Abuja denies the accuracy of the information contained in these reports,” the statement said.

“The UAE Embassy in Abuja calls upon the public to verify the authenticity of such reports and to seek information from the official sources.

“The current travel restriction is part of the precautionary measures to combat the virus’ spread, including the temporary suspension on issuing UAE visas for all nationalities as of March 17, 2020.”

“The embassy explained that after entering the recovery phase of the pandemic, the UAE eased some measures on My 7, permitting visitors from various countries to adhere to the necessary precautionary measures, including by showing negative PCR test results within 92 hours of travelling to the UAE. This includes those visiting from Nigeria.”

Recall that few days ago there were reports that the UAE has placed a permanent travel ban on Nigerians due to the recent arrest of two Nigerians, Ramon Igbalode Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi and Jacob Ponle alook known as Woodberry for fraudulent dealings