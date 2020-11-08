IGP Adamu Orders Arrest Of Actress Rahama Sadau Over Backless Dress

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the arrest and investigation of Actress Rahama Sadau, after a human rights activist, Alhaji Lawal Mohammed Gusau, sent a letter to the IGP alleging that Rahama had insulted the prophet.

According to British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), police have not been able to arrest Rahama contrary to some media reports, but strong sources indicate that she is trying to organize a team of her lawyers to take her to the police station.

Alhaji Lawal, in his petition, told the IGP that Rahama’s actions could lead to violence as Muslim clerics and youths are already threatening to take action against her.

He narrated what has happened in Kano in recent days and in France which he said has already reached the Muslim world.

The activist urged the police boss to consider that Nigeria should not be further embroiled in a crisis as it seeks to recover from the unrest caused by #EndSARS.

Earlier this week, the actress posted a series of photos showing her body, which prompted someone to speak ill of the Prophet (PBUH) at the bottom of her photos.

However, she made a video of herself crying and apologizing to Muslims and everyone who felt offended about her pictures.