IGP assures Nigerians of justice over Kaka’s death

The inspector general of police Mohammed Adamu on Monday assured Nigerians of justice over the death of Remo Stars Sports Club player Tiamiyu Kazeem also known as ‘Kaka’.

Adamu also ordered the DIG in-charge of the FCID, DIG Anthony Ogbizi to take over investigations into the circumstances surrounding Kazeem’s death with immediate effect.

The IGP gave the order while reviewing daily reports of major crime incidents across the country.

Meanwhile, the IGP while commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, called for calm and assured that justice will be done in the matter. He also reiterated that any person found culpable will be brought to book.

Kazeem died on Saturday, February 22, after a police officer arrested him in Shagamu area of Ogun State.

Eyewitnesses said Kazeem was arrested while driving along Sagamu road area of Ogun State with one of his teammates, Sanni Abubakar.

He was accused of being an internet fraudster and the officers, who arrested him, insisted on taking him to the nearby police station.

Ogun State police commissioner on Saturday ordered the arrest of the officer involved in the arrest that led to Kazeem’s death.

Police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, said the officer was unprofessional for leaving an arrested person in a vehicle.

The police spokesman, however, said claims that Kazeem was killed by the police were untrue.

Oyeyemi said the assistant captain of the club was arrested for putting on military apparel despite not being military personnel.

“While taking the deceased in a vehicle to Abeokuta, the vehicle they were travelling in developed a mechanical fault and while the officer was trying to rectify the fault, Tiamiyu jumped down from the vehicle to escape.

“In his bid to run across the road, an oncoming vehicle which is on high speed knocked him down and he died on the spot,” Oyeyemi claimed.