IGP Deploys Crack Detectives To Oyo State In Bid To Rearrest Wanted Suspected Serial Killer

Mohammed Adamu, Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police, has deployed additional investigative aids to Oyo State in bid to complement the efforts of the Police in Oyo State, in the ongoing manhunt aimed at re-arresting Sunday Shodipe, a prime suspect in the multiple murder of innocent citizens in Akinyele Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the additional deployment comprises crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Abuja. The team is expected to bring their vast operational, technical and investigative experience to bear in supporting ongoing efforts aimed at re-arresting and bringing the fugitive to book.

It quoted the IGP to have condemned the unfortunate escape from lawful custody of the suspect.

The statement said Adamu has directed the Commissioner of Police (CP) Oyo State Command to intensify efforts and ensure the prompt re-arrest of the fleeing suspect,

The CP has also been directed to speed up investigations into the circumstances that led to the escape of the suspect. All persons indicted in the escape are to be identified and made to face the wrath of the law.

The CP has equally been mandated to immediately assess and reorganize the security architecture in the State so as to prevent any future occurrence of untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, the IGP has called for calm and enjoined citizens to cooperate with the police by providing useful information that can lead to the unearthing of the whereabouts of the suspected serial killer.

ESCAPE OF OYO SERIAL KILLER: IGP DEPLOYS CRACK DETECTIVES TO OYO STATE



· Orders CP Oyo to ensure prompt re-arrest of fugitive pic.twitter.com/iajavzOQKV — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) August 19, 2020

Shodipe, 19, is the prime suspect in the series of killings in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

He arrested by the police and paraded along with two other suspects on July 17 at the Police Command in Ibadan, the state capital.

They were later charged to court but remanded in police custody before Shodipe escaped on August 8.

The Oyo State police command announced Shodipe’s escape in a statement on Sunday and declared him wanted.