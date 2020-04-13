IGP Adamu Deploys Intervention Squads To Lagos, Ogun Following Crime Upsurge

The Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Monday ordered the immediate deployment of additional intelligence and operational assets of the Force to Lagos and Ogun States, following reports of multiple robberies in the border communities between the states.

According to a statement issued by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, these operational assets comprised the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Units, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS).

The statement said the units would strengthen security and bolster public confidence in the affected areas.

The Intervention Team will be coordinated by a Deputy Inspector General of Police, Peter Babatunde Ogunyanwo, a seasoned crime fighter, who is also the coordinating DIG for the South-West.

The statement read:

“Meanwhile, the IGP has ordered Commissioners of Police across the country to immediately rejig the security architecture in their various Commands to effectively tackle all emerging crimes associated with the COVID-19 lock-down.

“They are also to intensify patrols around residential areas, markets, shopping malls and all critical national infrastructures in their jurisdictions.

“The Assistant Inspectors General of Police in the 12 Zonal Commands have also been directed by the IGP to bring their supervisory role to bear by ensuring that the Commands under their Zones are safe and secure for the citizenry to live and thrive.

“A total of 191 suspects have been arrested in Lagos and Ogun States in connection with the incidents.

“The following exhibits, 15 locally-made guns, 52 live cartridges, 42 cutlasses and axes and a large quantity of weeds suspected to be Marijuana have been recovered from the hoodlums by the police teams in the Agbado, Ifo, Otta and Agege axis.

“The IGP assures the citizens that the police will not sit idly-by and allow activities of a few criminals to disrupt the peace and security of the country. He commends Nigerians for their steadfastness, patience, perseverance and vigilance at this critical time.”