IGP, DSS Should Act On Threats To Rivers State – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the IGP of police, Mohammed Adamu and the DSS to take decisive action against threats by unsettled factions in the APC to unleash terror in Rivers State.

In statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan. The party expresses worry that despite threats of a bloody showdown by APC, factions loyal to Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi , the security agencies are yet to take action.

” it is more disturbing that the police and DSS failed to act in spite of entreated from the state government asking them to intervene following the great danger that the bloody treats portend to the citizens “.

The party urges the IGP and DG of DSS that Rivers State is strategic to Nigeria’s economic and threats by heading APC members may lead to a breakdown of law and order.

The Party urged the police to take action by pulling in the leaders and sponsored if the gang for questioning, particularly the individuals alleged to be boasting that they are untouchable.

The party charges Nigerians to remain at alert and United within the ambit of the law.