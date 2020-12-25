IGP Okays Deployment Of 5 Newly Promoted DIGs

By Onwuka Gerald

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has okayed the redeployment of the five newly promoted Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police.

The revelation was made known in a statement on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba.

According to him, the deployment accompanied the recent promotion of senior police officers by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Below are the names of the newly promoted DIGs as well as their posting:

“Usman Baba, Force Criminal Investigations Department; Ibrahim Lamorde, Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) and David Folawiyo, Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Department.

Others promoted are Joseph Egbunike, Finance and Administration Department and Dan-Mallam Mohammed, Training and Development Department," he said.

FPRO Mba said Mr Moses Jitoboh, a newly promoted Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) was redeployed from the Border Patrol Section to the Department of Research and Planning.

He added that IGP Adamu had congratulated the officers, who by their promotion had become members of the force management team.

Furthermore, MBA said the redeployments were with immediate effect.