IGP Orders Deployment Of Anti-Riot Police Officers Over Attacks On Police Facilities, Others

Mohammed Adamu, Inspector General of Police (IGP), has ordered the immediate National deployment of an anti-riot police unit to thwart further attack on Police Facilities in the Country.

This revelation was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Frank Mba.

In order to strengthen security around correctional facilities nationwide, the IGP also ordered a massive deployment of police operatives.

As recorded in some states of the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), the orders come on the heels of increasing attacks, including arson and malicious damage to public and private facilities.

Consequently, in the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT, the police commissioners are to recognize and isolate lawbreakers from peaceful protesters; immediately apprehend and vigorously prosecute, in their respective commands, all perpetrators of abuse.

The IGP states that in connection with the attacks and arson at police stations in Benin, Edo State, 12 suspects were arrested. Five of the five AK47 rifles previously looted from vandalized police stations were also recovered.

The Inspector-General of Police called on members of the public to provide valuable information to the police that can lead to the escaped prisoners being re-arrested.