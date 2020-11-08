IGP Orders Immediate Withdrawal Of Policemen From VIP’s

Mohammed Adamu, The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister, a billionaire business tycoon, Emeka Offor and 57 others.

This directive came few weeks after Adamu announced that men of the force attached to VIPs be withdrawn without mentioning those affected.

Mohammed Adamu makes major redeployment of senior officers

Though, he had left the ones deployed to State House, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to continue there duties.

The Police Chief gave this order after President Muhammadu Buhari announced a reform of the police in Nigeria.

The Inspector, via a Wireless Message dated October 21, 2020, and directed virtually to all Zonal Assistant Inspector- Generals (AIGs) and all state Commissioners of Police with signal number and reference number: DTO210900/19/2020 and CB: 4001/DOPS/SPU/FHQ/ABU/VOL./ORDER AND DIRECTIVES respectively. “Any commander who violates this order will bear the consequences.” he warned.

The latest order was contained in a letter with reference no. CB: 4001/IGP. SEC/ABJ/VOL. 116/32 dated November 4, and addressed to Commissioners of Police, Police Mobile Force, Special Protection Unit and all Commissioners of Police in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, DCP Idowu Owohunwa, dated November 4, The letter noted that some clerics, corporate and religious bodies across the country were affected.

Among those affected establishments are: The Christ Embassy, Think Nigeria First Initiative, Uche Sylva International, Stanel Groups, KYC Holding, among others.

Others included on the list are; former Sen. Lado Yakubu, Amb. Yuguda Bashir, Uche Chukwu, Sen. Boroface Ajayi, Mutiu Nicholas, Sen. Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Edozie Madu, David Adesanya, Chris Giwa, Chief Godwin Ekpo, Chief Pius Akinyelure among others.