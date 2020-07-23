IGP Orders Investigation Into Viral Video Where Police Officers Sexually Harassed A Female Suspect

Adamu Mohammed, Inspector-General of Police, has ordered an investigation into a viral video showing some police officers in Oyo state harassing a female suspect.

The officers had gone to the home of a suspected kidnapper and armed robber to arrest him.

They met the 25-year-old lady there, who gave her name as Towobola.

The policemen, it was learnt after taking the kidnap suspect away, faced Towobola, handcuffed her and accused her of sleeping with the alleged kidnapper.

One of the police officers, identified himself as ‘Wyclef’, brought out his phone and started to film the Tobowola as he asked her questions about her sex life.

In the video, Wyclef mocked Towobola, telling her that young ladies are fond of dating men with questionable wealth which often lands them in trouble.

He stated that if he were to woo Towobola, she would not give in to his advances but would rather have sex with criminals.

He went on to ask her if she was a virgin and how many men she has slept with. Towobola said she is 25, a graduate of the University of Ibadan and had just completed her NYSC.

Reacting, the IGP, condemned the actions of the police officers and said they would be brought to justice.

The statement from the police reads:

“The Inspector General of Police has ordered discreet investigations into the circumstances surrounding the dehumanizing treatment meted out to a female citizen in the above viral video.

“The IGP, while condemning the act, has directed the commencement of comprehensive investigations aimed at unraveling the true identity of the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to justice.

“Members of the public are hereby assured that any member of the Force found culpable in the incident will be made to face appropriate sanctions.”