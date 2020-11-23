IGP Promotes 16 Dead Officers, 82,779 Others

By Adejumo Enock

The Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu has approved the posthumous promotion of 16 police officers, 86 junior Officers negatively impacted by the #EndSARS protest and 70 Officers that sustained various degrees of injuries during the #EndSARS Protest as well as 82,779 Junior Officers.



This was made known in a statement titled “IGP Promotes 82,779 Junior Officers” by Nigerian Police spokesperson, DCP. Frank Mba on Monday.



According to the Statement, The promotion comprises of 56,779 Sergeants to Inspector, 17,569 Corporal to Sergeant and 8,431 Constables to Corporal. He added that the promotion is part of efforts at boosting the morale of Police Personnel and repositioning them for greater efficiency.



“The IGP while congratulating the officers, charged them to see their Promotion as a mark of additional responsibility and a call to rededicate themselves to their professional Calling”.

The IGP also enjoined the Police to continue carrying out their duties diligently and in conformity with the best practices and respect for the right of the citizens.



Similarly, the IGP added that the posthumous promotion of the officers who were killed is a symbolic gesture in recognition of the ultimate price they paid in the service to the nation.



Furthermore, the IGP promised to work with relevant agencies, organs of Government and other stakeholders in driving a successful reform of the police for improved welfare and conditions towards better service delivery to the people.