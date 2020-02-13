Ihedioha reacts to protest against his sack

Emeka Ihedioha says the people of Imo are demanding justice over his sack as governor of the state.

Ihedioha said this in a tweet on Wednesday while reacting to a protest by Charles Oputa, entertainer, better known as Charly Boy.

“Today, concerned citizens of our State took to the streets yet again to carry on with their demand for justice,” the former governor tweeted.

“I encourage our people to continue to be peaceful and law abiding, as we remain firm in our resolve to strengthen our democracy. Imo Bu Nke Anyi.”

During the protest, Oputa said Chukwudifu Oputa, his late father and and a former supreme court judge, told him the apex court could make mistakes.

The entertainer asked the supreme court to reverse itself on the matter.

“As a little boy, a 10-year-old boy, my father, who was once in charge of the supreme court once said that the supreme court can make mistakes,” he said.

“We admit that the supreme court has made a mistake. They should correct themselves.”

In January, the supreme court sacked Ihedioha and affirmed Hope Uzodinma, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as governor of the state.

Ihedioha, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asked the apex court to review its judgment.

