Ihedioha responds: Mbaka’s prophecy contempt of court, warns of consequences

Governor Emeka Ihedioha has reacted to the prophecy of Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka claiming that the Imo state governor will lose his governorship position to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma at the Supreme Court. Daily Sun newspaper reports that Governor Ihedioha said he is not perturbed about the prophecy just as he said that the cleric has made himself a laughing stock for making such a statement. Reports gathered that the Imo state governor cautioned Father Mbaka on the consequences of his prophecy, noting that it is contempt of the Supreme Court. The governor also claimed that the APC governorship candidate whom Mbaka predicted victory for had been disqualified by the Supreme Court.Governor Ihedioha says Mbaka’s prophesy is contempt of court, warns the cleric of consequences. Mbaka had prophesied that Uzodinma would defeat Ihedioha at the Supreme Court where he is challenging the Imo governor’s victory. He released the prophecy on Tuesday, December 31, claiming that the APC will take over the leadership from the Peoples Democratic Party-led government of Ihedioha. Although Mbaka said he could not explain how it would happen, he, however, told a shocked congregation that his prophecy would come to pass because others delivered on the same prayer grounds in the past did the same.