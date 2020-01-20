0 comments

Ihedioha should have visited me before Supreme Court ruling ~ Fr. Mbaka

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry in Enugu state, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has said Emeka Ihedioha should have come to his church to seek God’s intervention, before losing at the Supreme Court last week.

Mbaka stated this during his homily on Sunday, in what was a thanksgiving service.

The cleric used the opportunity to advise the present generation to believe in prophecy which he said was immemorial, and will not cease to exist.

Mbaka said: “What’s the distance from Imo state to Enugu, that after given the message on 31st night, Ihedioha cannot come to adoration and seek for God’s intervention, rather he embarked on attacking and castigating the message and the messenger; tell me the person that attacked a genuine man of God and went scot free?

“What I am doing here is extraordinary and unadulterated, it is not by power neither by might, the way Peter Obi attacked the message I gave him which later put him in this present political quagmire was the way Ihedioha also attacked me.

“I think that when a message like that is given the right thing to do is to ask the prophet what to do to avert it.”

The Supreme Court had removed Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and declared Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of Imo State.

