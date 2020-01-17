Ihedioha: We will protest Supreme Court rulling in Imo – PDP

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, on Friday proposed that PDP National Executive Committee members embark on a protest against the judgement of the Supreme Court which sacked the PDP Imo State governorship candidate, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, as the duly elected governor of Imo State.

Speaking during its ongoing emergency NEC meeting in Abuja, Secondus said the proposed protest was to impress it on Nigerians that injustice had been done to the party.

He stated that the mandate given to the party by the Imo electorate had been snatched from the party.

According to him, the declaration of the Imo State candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Hope Uzodinma, as the Imo State Governor is a miscarriage of Justice.

He said though the ultimate justice would come from God Almighty, the aggrieved PDP leaders must speak out against injustice as their silence would be taken for consent to the alleged injustice.

According to him, the alleged injustice in Imo was not only done to the PDP but to all Nigerians.

He stated that the party had not recovered from the alleged injustice.

He said, “Nigeria is getting to an end if we continue this way.”

Also, the 2019 PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said the PDP and the G34 fought and brought democracy to Nigeria.

He said, “Our party governed very well from 1999 to 2015. As true democrats, we handed over party to the ruling party, hoping that it will deepen democracy, alas we have been disappointed.”

Atiku called for the constitution of a committee to review what happened at the last election and make necessary recommendations.

He said the roles of the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies should not be taken for granted.

According to him, taking them for granted would be the end of the struggles of the founding fathers of the party.

“It is our duty to reincarnate the struggles they made that brought the democracy that APC is enjoying,” Atiku submitted