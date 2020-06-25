Ikorodu Bois Receive Special Invitation To Premiere Of Hollywood Movie ‘#Extraction 2’

Ikorodu Bois, a Nigerian online comedy group that recreates and mimics “multi-million dollar music videos and Hollywood movie trailers”, have been invited to attend the premiere of the Hollywood movie ‘Extraction 2’.

The Ikorodu Bois consists of brothers, Muiz Sanni (15-year-old), Malik Sanni (10-year-old), and their cousin, Fawas Aina (13-year-old) acting out the movies and music videos while the Sanni’s older brother, 23-year-old Babatunde Sanni, works as editor and manager.

The group of kids got the invitation, after they made a remake of the trailer to the prequel which features Chris Hemsworth.

The movie which was written by Joe Russo and directed by Sam Hagrave had the remake of its trailer done with scrap materials by the Ikorodu Bois.

They decided to remake the movie which debuted back in April, and shared it their Twitter page on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

“We so much love this movie and we hope @chrishemsworth and @netflix sees this remake, pls retweet 🙏🏽,” they tweeted.

Their video was good enough to get the attention of popular film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, who acknowledged the kids and also invited them for the movie premiere of Extraction 2.

The Russo Brothers retweeted it and wrote: “This is awesome! We would love to have you guys at the #Extraction 2 premiere…DM us and we’ll get you there!”

This is awesome! We would love to have you guys at the #Extraction 2 premiere…DM us and we’ll get you there! https://t.co/6eufmJMgT7 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) June 24, 2020

This is not the first time the Ikorodu Bois will be getting the attention of Hollywood stars.

Recall that, some months ago, they got a shout out from Will Smith for the remake of his movie Bad Boys in which they mimicked him and Martin Lawrence.

Anthony and Joseph Russo popularly known as the Russo Brothers, are known for directing some of marvel universe award winning movies like captain America, Winter soldier, captain America civil war, Avengers Infinity war and Avengers Endgame.

Below are reactions gathered from Twitter:

@AskMeWhatIWant: “Ikorodu Boys doing what they know how to do best in that Extraction 2.

“But I will really like to know the people behind the scene, the person holding the camera, the brain box behind Ikorodu boiz. These people are creative💯💯”

@UgwunnaEjikem: “Now Netflix has acknowledged Ikorodu Boys & the Russo brothers invited em to the premiere of Extraction 2, they’d likely move from strength to strength.

“Watch our entertainment industry start “claiming” them & wanting to work with them when it happens.

“You heard it here first.”

@anyebe_amen: “Congrats Ikorodu Boys, Extraction 2 skit was too dope omo un deserve the recognition…!!!nollywood go so famz una when una return ehn.”

@newlordchubby: “Please we will not be tolerating any famzing from Nigerian celebrities after ikorodu bois go for Extraction 2 premiere; apart from Tunde Ednut, cuppy and Davido who have always supported Those boys.”

