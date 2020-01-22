I’ll conduct fresh council election – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has assured traditional rulers in the state of his readiness to conduct a fresh local government election in line with the local government laws of the state.

He stated this when the chairmen of the traditional rulers from the 27 local government areas of the state led by the Chairman Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Agunwa Ohiri, paid him a courtesy call on Tuesday.

Uzodinma reminded the monarchs of their roles in ensuring peace and tranquility.

The governor assured them that his policies would meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the state.

Earlier, Eze Ohiri said the purpose of the visit was to advise the governor to be steadfast and take the state to a greater height.

He promised the governor the support of the traditional rulers in the state.

Ohiri said, “God gives power to whoever he likes. Be confident that Imo is behind you. You should not be afraid.”